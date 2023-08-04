After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Pablo Reyes and the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Alek Manoah) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

  • Reyes has four doubles and four walks while batting .296.
  • Reyes has had a hit in 14 of 24 games this year (58.3%), including multiple hits seven times (29.2%).
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 24 games this season.
  • In five games this season (20.8%), Reyes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of 24 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 11
.372 AVG .179
.378 OBP .258
.465 SLG .179
4 XBH 0
0 HR 0
8 RBI 1
8/1 K/BB 2/3
1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.83 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 136 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
  • The Blue Jays will send Manoah (2-8) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 2-8 with a 5.87 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • In 17 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.87 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .271 to his opponents.
