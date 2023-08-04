Giancarlo Stanton carries a two-game homer streak into the New York Yankees' (57-52) game versus the Houston Astros (62-48) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday, at Yankee Stadium.

The Astros will give the ball to Hunter Brown (7-7, 4.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Luis Severino (2-5, 7.49 ERA).

Astros vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (7-7, 4.20 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (2-5, 7.49 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown

The Astros' Brown (7-7) will make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with an ERA of 4.20, a 3.41 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.302.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Brown has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino

Severino gets the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 7.49 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering nine earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

During 12 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 7.49 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .329 to opposing batters.

Severino has three quality starts this season.

Severino enters the game with six outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 12 outings this season.

