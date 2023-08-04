Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Verdugo -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the mound, on August 4 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Mariners.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo has 27 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 38 walks while hitting .272.
- He ranks 44th in batting average, 44th in on base percentage, and 78th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Verdugo enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .278 with one homer.
- Verdugo has gotten a hit in 66 of 95 games this year (69.5%), including 30 multi-hit games (31.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 8.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Verdugo has driven home a run in 29 games this season (30.5%), including more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 46 of 95 games this year, and more than once 11 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|47
|.311
|AVG
|.231
|.384
|OBP
|.306
|.508
|SLG
|.344
|26
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|19
|29/19
|K/BB
|34/19
|2
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Manoah (2-8) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 2-8 with a 5.87 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.87, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .271 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.