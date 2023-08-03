Patriots Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of December 31 the New England Patriots' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +6600, place them 20th in the NFL.
Watch the Patriots this season on Fubo!
Patriots Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +750
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
Looking to place a futures bet on the Patriots to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
New England Betting Insights
- New England put together a 7-8-1 record against the spread last season.
- A total of eight Patriots games last season hit the over.
- From an offensive standpoint, New England ranked 26th in the with 314.6 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked eighth in total defense (322 yards allowed per contest).
- The Patriots went 4-4 at home last season and 4-5 on the road.
- New England won one game as an underdog (1-7) a year ago, and went 7-1 as the favored team.
- The Patriots were 6-6 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC East.
Patriots Impact Players
- Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games last year.
- In the passing game, Stevenson scored one touchdown, with 69 receptions for 421 yards.
- In 14 games, Mac Jones passed for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.
- On the ground, Jones scored one touchdown and picked up 102 yards.
- JuJu Smith-Schuster had 78 receptions for 933 yards (58.3 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games a season ago for the Chiefs.
- In the passing game, DeVante Parker scored three TDs, hauling in 31 balls for 539 yards (41.5 per game).
- Matthew Judon had 59 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 15.5 sacks, and three passes defended last year.
Bet on Patriots to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Eagles
|-
|+800
|2
|September 17
|Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|3
|September 24
|@ Jets
|-
|+1600
|4
|October 1
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|5
|October 8
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|6
|October 15
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|Bills
|-
|+900
|8
|October 29
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|9
|November 5
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|Colts
|-
|+12500
|12
|November 26
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|13
|December 3
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|14
|December 7
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6000
|15
|December 18
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|16
|December 24
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|17
|December 31
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|18
|January 7
|Jets
|-
|+1600
Odds are current as of August 3 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.