Yu Chang Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mariners - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .185 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games, Yu Chang and the Boston Red Sox face the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Logan Gilbert) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Yu Chang At The Plate
- Chang is batting .161 with two doubles, five home runs and three walks.
- Chang has picked up a hit in 12 of 32 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has homered in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Chang has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 of 32 games so far this year.
Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|17
|.182
|AVG
|.143
|.250
|OBP
|.160
|.409
|SLG
|.286
|4
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|4
|18/2
|K/BB
|14/1
|2
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.84 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (117 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Mariners will send Gilbert (9-5) to the mound for his 22nd start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-5 with a 3.83 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.83), seventh in WHIP (1.059), and 30th in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
