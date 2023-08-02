The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas and his .912 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Mariners.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas has 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .257.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 74th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 30th and he is 31st in slugging.

Casas has had a hit in 53 of 93 games this year (57.0%), including multiple hits 21 times (22.6%).

He has gone deep in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (15 of 93), and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 27 games this season (29.0%), Casas has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (12.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 41.9% of his games this season (39 of 93), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 49 .270 AVG .245 .399 OBP .320 .467 SLG .497 15 XBH 19 5 HR 11 18 RBI 22 39/30 K/BB 51/18 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings