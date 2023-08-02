Red Sox vs. Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 2
Logan Gilbert will attempt to pick up his 10th victory of the season when the Seattle Mariners (55-52) host the Boston Red Sox (57-50) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
The probable starters are Gilbert (9-5) for the Mariners and Kutter Crawford (5-5) for the Red Sox.
Red Sox vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (9-5, 3.83 ERA) vs Crawford - BOS (5-5, 3.74 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford
- Crawford gets the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.74 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- Over 20 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.74 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .225 to his opponents.
- Crawford is trying to pick up his second quality start of the year in this matchup.
- Crawford will try to secure his eighth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 3.9 innings per appearance.
- In six of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert
- Gilbert (9-5) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 22nd start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed nine hits in 6 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- The 26-year-old has pitched to a 3.83 ERA this season with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.5 walks per nine across 21 games.
- He has earned a quality start 11 times in 21 starts this season.
- Gilbert has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.
- The 26-year-old's 3.83 ERA ranks 30th, 1.059 WHIP ranks seventh, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 30th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
