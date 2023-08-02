Triston Casas and J.P. Crawford hit the field when the Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners meet on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 120 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.

Boston ranks sixth in the majors with a .434 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox rank fourth in MLB with a .264 team batting average.

Boston has scored 532 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Red Sox rank ninth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

Boston averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Boston has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.24) in the majors this season.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.290 as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will hand the ball to Kutter Crawford (5-5) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

He has earned a quality start one time in 12 starts this season.

In 12 starts this season, Kutter Crawford has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 3.9 innings per appearance.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/28/2023 Giants W 3-2 Away Kutter Crawford Logan Webb 7/29/2023 Giants L 3-2 Away James Paxton Ryan Walker 7/30/2023 Giants L 4-3 Away Brennan Bernardino Scott Alexander 7/31/2023 Mariners L 6-2 Away Nick Pivetta George Kirby 8/1/2023 Mariners W 6-4 Away Brayan Bello Bryce Miller 8/2/2023 Mariners - Away Kutter Crawford Logan Gilbert 8/4/2023 Blue Jays - Home James Paxton Alek Manoah 8/5/2023 Blue Jays - Home Brayan Bello José Berríos 8/6/2023 Blue Jays - Home - Chris Bassitt 8/7/2023 Royals - Home Brayan Bello Cole Ragans 8/8/2023 Royals - Home Kutter Crawford Brady Singer

