Yu Chang Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mariners - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Yu Chang and the Boston Red Sox face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Bryce Miller) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Yu Chang At The Plate
- Chang is hitting .157 with two doubles, five home runs and three walks.
- In 35.5% of his 31 games this season, Chang has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (five of 31), and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 10 games this season (32.3%), Chang has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (16.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 of 31 games so far this year.
Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.182
|AVG
|.133
|.250
|OBP
|.152
|.409
|SLG
|.289
|4
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|4
|18/2
|K/BB
|12/1
|2
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.82 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 115 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Miller (7-3 with a 3.96 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 15th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.96 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .214 to opposing batters.
