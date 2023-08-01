On Tuesday, Triston Casas (batting .406 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is hitting .253 with 15 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 48 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.

In 52 of 92 games this year (56.5%) Casas has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (21.7%).

He has hit a home run in 16.3% of his games this year, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Casas has driven in a run in 27 games this year (29.3%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 42.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 48 .270 AVG .239 .399 OBP .316 .467 SLG .491 15 XBH 18 5 HR 11 18 RBI 22 39/30 K/BB 50/18 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings