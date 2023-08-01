Tuesday's game between the Seattle Mariners (55-51) and Boston Red Sox (56-50) matching up at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET on August 1.

The probable starters are Bryce Miller (7-3) for the Mariners and Brayan Bello (7-6) for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Red Sox vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mariners 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 3-1.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Boston and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 55 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (52.7%) in those contests.

This year, Boston has won 25 of 49 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Boston scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (526 total, five per game).

The Red Sox have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.24) in the majors this season.

Red Sox Schedule