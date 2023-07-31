Red Sox vs. Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 31
The Seattle Mariners (54-51) and Boston Red Sox (56-49) clash in the first of a three-game series on Monday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET. The Mariners are coming off a series victory over the Diamondbacks, and the Red Sox a series loss to the Giants.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (9-8) to the mound, while Nick Pivetta (7-5) will answer the bell for the Red Sox.
Red Sox vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (9-8, 3.49 ERA) vs Pivetta - BOS (7-5, 4.11 ERA)
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nick Pivetta
- Pivetta (7-5 with a 4.11 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his ninth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw five scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while giving up three hits.
- During 25 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.11 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .200 to opposing hitters.
- Pivetta has one quality start under his belt this season.
- Pivetta has pitched five or more innings in a game nine times this year entering this matchup.
- He will attempt for his fourth straight outing without allowing an earned run.
Nick Pivetta vs. Mariners
- He meets a Mariners offense that ranks 16th in the league with 475 total runs scored while batting .233 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .396 slugging percentage (23rd in MLB action) and has hit a total of 125 home runs (12th in the league).
- In 5 1/3 innings over one appearance against the Mariners this season, Pivetta has a 6.75 ERA and a 1.875 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .286.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby
- Kirby (9-8) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 21st start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in four innings against the Minnesota Twins.
- The 25-year-old has pitched to a 3.49 ERA this season with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 0.9 walks per nine across 20 games.
- In 20 starts this season, he's earned 15 quality starts.
- In 20 starts, Kirby has pitched through or past the fifth inning 16 times. He has a season average of 6.2 frames per outing.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 25-year-old's 3.49 ERA ranks 20th, 1.075 WHIP ranks eighth, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 39th.
George Kirby vs. Red Sox
- The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .264 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks sixth in the league (.435) and 118 home runs.
- The Red Sox have gone 8-for-26 with two doubles and an RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.
