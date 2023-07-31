Nick Pivetta will take the mound for the Boston Red Sox looking to shut down Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 118 home runs.

Boston is sixth in MLB with a .435 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox's .264 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Boston has scored the sixth-most runs in baseball this season with 524.

The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .331.

The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

Boston averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.22 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.291 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox's Pivetta (7-5) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw five scoreless innings out of the bullpen against the Atlanta Braves while allowing three hits.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In eight starts, Pivetta has pitched through or past the fifth inning nine times. He has a season average of 3.2 frames per outing.

He is looking for his fourth appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/25/2023 Braves W 7-1 Home John Schreiber Charlie Morton 7/26/2023 Braves W 5-3 Home Brayan Bello Spencer Strider 7/28/2023 Giants W 3-2 Away Kutter Crawford Logan Webb 7/29/2023 Giants L 3-2 Away James Paxton Ryan Walker 7/30/2023 Giants L 4-3 Away Brennan Bernardino Scott Alexander 7/31/2023 Mariners - Away Nick Pivetta George Kirby 8/1/2023 Mariners - Away Brayan Bello Bryce Miller 8/2/2023 Mariners - Away Kutter Crawford Logan Gilbert 8/4/2023 Blue Jays - Home James Paxton Alek Manoah 8/5/2023 Blue Jays - Home Brayan Bello José Berríos 8/6/2023 Blue Jays - Home - Chris Bassitt

