Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mariners - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rafael Devers -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on July 31 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston with 99 hits, batting .258 this season with 48 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 68th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 78th and he is 10th in slugging.
- Devers has reached base via a hit in 62 games this year (of 99 played), and had multiple hits in 31 of those games.
- He has homered in 21.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Devers has picked up an RBI in 46.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 18.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 44 of 99 games this year, and more than once 13 times.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|47
|.279
|AVG
|.235
|.351
|OBP
|.298
|.495
|SLG
|.536
|24
|XBH
|24
|10
|HR
|15
|39
|RBI
|37
|35/21
|K/BB
|49/14
|1
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kirby looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Mariners, his 21st of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.49 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.49), eighth in WHIP (1.075), and 39th in K/9 (8.2) among pitchers who qualify.
