The Boston Red Sox and Pablo Reyes, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Pablo Reyes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

  • Reyes is batting .299 with four doubles and four walks.
  • Reyes has reached base via a hit in 13 games this year (of 23 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • He has not gone deep in his 23 games this season.
  • In five games this season (21.7%), Reyes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In six games this year (26.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 10
.372 AVG .167
.378 OBP .259
.465 SLG .167
4 XBH 0
0 HR 0
8 RBI 1
8/1 K/BB 2/3
1 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.84).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow 115 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • Kirby (9-8 with a 3.49 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Mariners, his 21st of the season.
  • His last time out came on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.49), eighth in WHIP (1.075), and 39th in K/9 (8.2).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.