Jarren Duran, with a slugging percentage of .455 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, July 31 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Giants.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran has 31 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 20 walks while hitting .315.

Duran has gotten at least one hit in 65.1% of his games this season (54 of 83), with at least two hits 25 times (30.1%).

In six games this year, he has hit a home run (7.2%, and 2% of his trips to the dish).

Duran has an RBI in 24 of 83 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 34.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.6%.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 41 .348 AVG .284 .412 OBP .318 .578 SLG .440 21 XBH 18 4 HR 2 23 RBI 12 32/14 K/BB 44/6 14 SB 7

Mariners Pitching Rankings