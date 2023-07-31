Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mariners - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Monday, Alex Verdugo (.139 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo has 27 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 36 walks while hitting .272.
- He ranks 41st in batting average, 47th in on base percentage, and 84th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Verdugo has picked up a hit in 63 of 92 games this year, with multiple hits 30 times.
- In 7.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28 games this season (30.4%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (8.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 48.9% of his games this season (45 of 92), with two or more runs 11 times (12.0%).
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|44
|.311
|AVG
|.229
|.384
|OBP
|.301
|.508
|SLG
|.331
|26
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|17
|29/19
|K/BB
|30/17
|2
|SB
|2
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kirby (9-8 with a 3.49 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Mariners, his 21st of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty tossed four innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 3.49 ERA ranks 20th, 1.075 WHIP ranks eighth, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 39th.
