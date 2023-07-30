Yu Chang Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Giants - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox and Yu Chang (.296 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Giants.
Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yu Chang? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Yu Chang At The Plate
- Chang has two doubles, five home runs and three walks while hitting .165.
- Chang has picked up a hit in 11 of 29 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has gone deep in five games this year (17.2%), homering in 5.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 10 games this year (34.5%), Chang has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (17.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 games this year (37.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|.182
|AVG
|.146
|.250
|OBP
|.167
|.409
|SLG
|.317
|4
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|4
|18/2
|K/BB
|11/1
|2
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.99).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 109 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Alexander (6-1) pitches for the Giants to make his third start of the season.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed a scoreless third of an inning against the Oakland Athletics while giving up one hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.