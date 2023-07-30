Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Giants - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.419 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
Explore More About This Game
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is batting .252 with 15 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 48 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.
- Casas has had a hit in 50 of 90 games this season (55.6%), including multiple hits 20 times (22.2%).
- In 15 games this season, he has homered (16.7%, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Casas has had at least one RBI in 30.0% of his games this season (27 of 90), with two or more RBI 12 times (13.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 43.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.8%).
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|46
|.270
|AVG
|.235
|.399
|OBP
|.316
|.467
|SLG
|.497
|15
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|11
|18
|RBI
|22
|39/30
|K/BB
|48/18
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Giants' 3.99 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 109 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- The Giants will look to Alexander (6-1) in his third start this season.
- His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when the left-hander threw a scoreless third of an inning against the Oakland Athletics while allowing only one hit.
