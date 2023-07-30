The Connecticut Sun (18-6), on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET, hope to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Minnesota Lynx (12-13).

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Lynx matchup

Sun vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and NBCS-BOS

CBS Sports Network and NBCS-BOS Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Sun vs. Lynx Betting Trends

The Sun have covered 13 times in 23 games with a spread this season.

The Lynx have won 12 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 12 times.

Connecticut has not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites.

Minnesota has covered the spread once when an underdog by 11.5 points or more this year (in five opportunities).

A total of 14 out of the Sun's 23 games this season have hit the over.

The Lynx and their opponents have combined to hit the over 13 out of 25 times this year.

