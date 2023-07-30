Sunday's game between the San Francisco Giants (57-48) and Boston Red Sox (56-48) going head to head at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 4:05 PM ET on July 30.

The probable starters are Brennan Bernardino (1-0) for the Red Sox and Scott Alexander (6-1) for the Giants.

Red Sox vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Red Sox vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Giants 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Red Sox have a record of 3-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

This season, the Red Sox have won 24 out of the 44 games, or 54.5%, in which they've been favored.

This season Boston has won 18 of its 29 games, or 62.1%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Boston has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 521.

The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.25).

Red Sox Schedule