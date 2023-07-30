Jorge Alfaro Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Giants - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Jorge Alfaro returns to action for the Boston Red Sox against Scott Alexander and the San Francisco GiantsJuly 30 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 22 against the Mets) he went 0-for-4.
Jorge Alfaro Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jorge Alfaro At The Plate
- Alfaro is batting .149 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.
- This season, Alfaro has recorded at least one hit in five of 16 games (31.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 16 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Alfaro has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Jorge Alfaro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|.250
|AVG
|.222
|.250
|OBP
|.222
|.500
|SLG
|.222
|2
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|2/0
|K/BB
|2/0
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 109 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- The Giants will look to Alexander (6-1) in his third start of the season.
- His last appearance came in relief on Thursday when the lefty tossed a scoreless third of an inning against the Oakland Athletics while allowing only one hit.
