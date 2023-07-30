Clara Burel vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Ladies Open Lausanne
On Sunday, Clara Burel (No. 84 in the world) takes on Elisabetta Cocciaretto (No. 42) in the final of the Ladies Open Lausanne.
Cocciaretto is favored to win the tournament championship over Burel, with -150 odds compared to the underdog's +115.
Clara Burel vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Match Information
- Tournament: The Ladies Open Lausanne
- Round: Finals
- Date: Sunday, July 30
- Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne
- Location: Lausanne, Switzerland
- Court Surface: Clay
Clara Burel vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Elisabetta Cocciaretto has a 60.0% chance to win.
|Clara Burel
|Elisabetta Cocciaretto
|+115
|Odds to Win Match
|-150
|46.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|60.0%
|47.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|52.4
Clara Burel vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Trends and Insights
- Burel defeated Diane Parry 4-6, 7-6, 6-3 in the semifinals on Saturday.
- Cocciaretto came out on top 6-7, 7-6, 7-5 against Anna Bondar in the semifinals on Saturday.
- Through 28 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Burel has played 23.2 games per match and won 50.9% of them.
- Burel has played 11 matches on clay over the past year, and 22.7 games per match.
- In her 41 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Cocciaretto is averaging 21.5 games per match while winning 52.1% of those games.
- On clay, Cocciaretto has played 13 matches and averaged 23.2 games per match and 9.7 games per set.
- Burel and Cocciaretto have played one time dating back to 2015, in the WTA 125K Bol, Croatia Women Singles 2022 quarterfinals. Cocciaretto claimed victory in that bout 6-2, 6-4.
- In terms of sets, Cocciaretto has won two against Burel (100.0%), while Burel has clinched zero.
- Cocciaretto has the edge in 18 total games against Burel, claiming 12 of them.
- In their one match against each other, Burel and Cocciaretto are averaging 18.0 games and 2.0 sets.
