In the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag final on Sunday, Alexei Popyrin meets Stan Wawrinka.

Wawrinka is favored (-200) to win the title versus Popyrin (+155).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Alexei Popyrin vs. Stan Wawrinka Match Information

Tournament: The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag Round: Finals

Finals Date: Sunday, July 30

Sunday, July 30 Venue: Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris

Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris Location: Umag, Croatia

Umag, Croatia Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Alexei Popyrin vs. Stan Wawrinka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stan Wawrinka has a 66.7% chance to win.

Alexei Popyrin Stan Wawrinka +155 Odds to Win Match -200 39.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 66.7% 45.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Alexei Popyrin vs. Stan Wawrinka Trends and Insights

In the semifinals on Saturday, Popyrin beat Matteo Arnaldi 6-7, 7-5, 6-3.

Wawrinka was victorious 6-3, 6-4 versus Lorenzo Sonego in the semifinals on Saturday.

Popyrin has played 47 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 28.0 games per match (25.3 in best-of-three matches).

On clay, Popyrin has played 16 matches over the past year, totaling 26.7 games per match (26.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.5% of games.

In the past year, Wawrinka has competed in 40 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.1% of the games. He averages 27.3 games per match (24.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.6 games per set.

On clay, Wawrinka has played 11 matches and averaged 28.7 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.9 games per set.

Popyrin and Wawrinka have not matched up against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.