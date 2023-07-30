Alex Verdugo -- .111 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the San Francisco Giants, with Scott Alexander on the mound, on July 30 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Scott Alexander

Scott Alexander TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo is hitting .272 with 27 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 35 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 81st in slugging.

Verdugo has picked up a hit in 62 of 91 games this year, with multiple hits 30 times.

In seven games this year, he has gone deep (7.7%, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate).

Verdugo has picked up an RBI in 30.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 45 games this season (49.5%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 43 .311 AVG .228 .384 OBP .298 .508 SLG .333 26 XBH 12 5 HR 2 22 RBI 17 29/19 K/BB 30/16 2 SB 2

