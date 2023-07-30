Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Giants - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox and Adam Duvall, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is hitting .260 with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 12 walks.
- Duvall has picked up a hit in 26 of 42 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- Looking at the 42 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (16.7%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 42.9% of his games this season, Duvall has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (14.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.1%.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|19
|.293
|AVG
|.221
|.348
|OBP
|.299
|.549
|SLG
|.500
|12
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|10
|28/6
|K/BB
|25/6
|1
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Giants' 3.99 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, one per game).
- Alexander (6-1) gets the start for the Giants, his third of the season.
- His last time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when the lefty tossed a scoreless third of an inning against the Oakland Athletics while giving up just one hit.
