Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Giants - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Saturday, Triston Casas (.611 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 250 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Walker. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Giants.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is batting .255 with 15 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 48 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 78th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 27th and he is 28th in slugging.
- Casas enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .529 with four homers.
- Casas has picked up a hit in 56.2% of his 89 games this year, with more than one hit in 22.5% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 16.9% of his games in 2023 (15 of 89), and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Casas has had at least one RBI in 30.3% of his games this year (27 of 89), with two or more RBI 12 times (13.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 39 games this season (43.8%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|45
|.270
|AVG
|.242
|.399
|OBP
|.323
|.467
|SLG
|.510
|15
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|11
|18
|RBI
|22
|39/30
|K/BB
|45/18
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, one per game).
- Walker gets the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.70 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.70, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
