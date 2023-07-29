Saturday's contest that pits the San Francisco Giants (56-48) versus the Boston Red Sox (56-47) at Oracle Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Giants. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on July 29.

The probable pitchers are James Paxton (6-2) for the Red Sox and Ryan Walker (3-0) for the Giants.

Red Sox vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

FOX

Red Sox vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Giants 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

The Red Sox have been favorites in 43 games this season and won 24 (55.8%) of those contests.

Boston has a record of 15-11 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

Boston has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 519.

The Red Sox have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule