Rafael Devers and his .381 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (52 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the San Francisco Giants and Ryan Walker on July 29 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers has 98 hits, which ranks first among Boston hitters this season, while batting .261 with 47 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 75th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.

In 61 of 97 games this season (62.9%) Devers has picked up a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (32.0%).

He has homered in 21 games this season (21.6%), homering in 6% of his trips to the dish.

Devers has picked up an RBI in 47.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 18.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 44 times this season (45.4%), including 13 games with multiple runs (13.4%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 45 .279 AVG .240 .351 OBP .302 .495 SLG .550 24 XBH 23 10 HR 15 39 RBI 37 35/21 K/BB 47/13 1 SB 1

