Alex Verdugo -- .135 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the hill, on July 29 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Giants.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Ryan Walker

FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Read More About This Game

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo is hitting .271 with 27 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 35 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging.

Verdugo has picked up a hit in 67.8% of his 90 games this year, with multiple hits in 33.3% of them.

He has gone deep in 7.8% of his games in 2023 (seven of 90), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Verdugo has picked up an RBI in 31.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

In 50.0% of his games this year (45 of 90), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 42 .311 AVG .226 .384 OBP .298 .508 SLG .333 26 XBH 12 5 HR 2 22 RBI 17 29/19 K/BB 29/16 2 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings