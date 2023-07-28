Player prop betting options for LaMonte Wade Jr, Justin Turner and others are available in the San Francisco Giants-Boston Red Sox matchup at Oracle Park on Friday, starting at 10:15 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Giants Game Info

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Turner Stats

Turner has recorded 108 hits with 24 doubles, 16 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 66 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .289/.359/.481 on the season.

Turner hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jul. 26 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Braves Jul. 25 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jul. 23 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets Jul. 22 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Mets Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 22 doubles, 25 home runs, 34 walks and 76 RBI (98 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He has a .264/.332/.526 slash line on the year.

Devers takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jul. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Braves Jul. 25 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Mets Jul. 23 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Mets Jul. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jul. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Webb Stats

Logan Webb (8-8) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his 22nd start of the season.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned 14 quality starts.

Webb has made 20 starts of five or more innings in 21 chances this season, and averages 6.4 frames when he pitches.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

The 26-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 28th, 1.124 WHIP ranks 19th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 24th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Webb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Nationals Jul. 22 1.1 5 6 6 2 1 at Reds Jul. 18 7.0 4 2 2 7 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 9 9.0 7 0 0 10 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 3 6.2 7 2 2 11 2 at Blue Jays Jun. 28 5.0 8 5 5 5 0

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Wade Stats

Wade has recorded 76 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 59 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .269/.399/.417 on the year.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jul. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Jul. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 23 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

