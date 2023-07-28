How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 28
The San Francisco Giants and Joc Pederson will take the field against Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox at Oracle Park on Friday, with the first pitch at 10:15 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Time: 10:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Location: San Francisco, California
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox rank 18th in Major League Baseball with 115 home runs.
- Boston is sixth in MLB with a .437 slugging percentage this season.
- The Red Sox's .266 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.
- Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking sixth with 516 total runs this season.
- The Red Sox have an OBP of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.
- Boston averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.
- Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.28 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- Red Sox pitchers have a 1.290 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox's Kutter Crawford (4-5) will make his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw four innings against the New York Mets, giving up four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 11 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Crawford has made six starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 3.7 frames when he pitches.
- He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/22/2023
|Mets
|L 5-4
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Kodai Senga
|7/22/2023
|Mets
|W 8-6
|Home
|James Paxton
|Max Scherzer
|7/23/2023
|Mets
|W 6-1
|Home
|Brennan Bernardino
|Carlos Carrasco
|7/25/2023
|Braves
|W 7-1
|Home
|John Schreiber
|Charlie Morton
|7/26/2023
|Braves
|W 5-3
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Spencer Strider
|7/28/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Logan Webb
|7/29/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|Anthony DeSclafani
|7/30/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Ross Stripling
|7/31/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|George Kirby
|8/1/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Bryce Miller
|8/2/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|Logan Gilbert
