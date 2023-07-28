Friday's game between the San Francisco Giants (56-47) and the Boston Red Sox (55-47) at Oracle Park should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Giants coming out on top. Game time is at 10:15 PM ET on July 28.

The probable pitchers are Logan Webb (8-8) for the Giants and Kutter Crawford (4-5) for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA

Red Sox vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Giants 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the underdog three times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

When it comes to the total, Boston and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The Red Sox's previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (52.8%) in those games.

Boston has a mark of 15-8 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Boston is the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.1 runs per game (516 total).

The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked ERA (4.28) in the majors this season.

