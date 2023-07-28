Kateryna Baindl will face Jaqueline Adina Cristian next in the Livesport Prague Open 2021 quarterfinals. Baindl's monyeline odds to win it all at Tennis Club Sparta Praha are +600, the No. 3 odds in the field.

Baindl at the 2023 Livesport Prague Open 2021

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 6

July 28 - August 6 Venue: Tennis Club Sparta Praha

Tennis Club Sparta Praha Location: Prague, Czechia

Prague, Czechia Court Surface: Hard

Baindl's Next Match

Baindl will meet Cristian in the quarterfinals on Friday, August 4 at 5:00 AM ET, after defeating Jule Niemeier in the previous round 5-0 (in a forfeit).

Baindl Stats

Baindl advanced via walkover in her most recent match, past Niemeier at the Livesport Prague Open 2021.

Through 13 tournaments over the past 12 months, Baindl is yet to win a title, and her record is 13-12.

Baindl has a record of 6-6 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Through 25 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Baindl has played 22.0 games per match. She won 48.5% of them.

Baindl, in 12 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 23.4 games per match and won 48.8% of them.

Baindl has won 38.9% of her return games and 61.0% of her service games over the past 12 months.

On hard courts over the past year, Baindl has been victorious in 40.0% of her return games and 66.2% of her service games.

