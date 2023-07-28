Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Giants - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Jarren Duran, with a slugging percentage of .355 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, July 28 at 10:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jarren Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .311 with 29 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 20 walks.
- Duran has picked up a hit in 63.8% of his 80 games this season, with at least two hits in 30.0% of those games.
- He has homered in six games this year (7.5%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Duran has picked up an RBI in 24 games this year (30.0%), with more than one RBI in seven of them (8.8%).
- He has scored a run in 27 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|38
|.348
|AVG
|.273
|.412
|OBP
|.309
|.578
|SLG
|.424
|21
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|2
|23
|RBI
|12
|32/14
|K/BB
|42/6
|14
|SB
|7
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 108 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Webb makes the start for the Giants, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-8 with a 3.68 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 134 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander tossed 1 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 28th, 1.124 WHIP ranks 19th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 24th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.