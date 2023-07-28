Jarren Duran, with a slugging percentage of .355 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, July 28 at 10:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .311 with 29 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 20 walks.

Duran has picked up a hit in 63.8% of his 80 games this season, with at least two hits in 30.0% of those games.

He has homered in six games this year (7.5%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Duran has picked up an RBI in 24 games this year (30.0%), with more than one RBI in seven of them (8.8%).

He has scored a run in 27 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 38 .348 AVG .273 .412 OBP .309 .578 SLG .424 21 XBH 16 4 HR 2 23 RBI 12 32/14 K/BB 42/6 14 SB 7

Giants Pitching Rankings