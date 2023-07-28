Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Giants - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Braves.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .254 with 19 doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.
- Wong is batting .412 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 56.2% of his games this year (41 of 73), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (17.8%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 6.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Wong has picked up an RBI in 20.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 31 games this season (42.5%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|35
|.296
|AVG
|.207
|.350
|OBP
|.267
|.480
|SLG
|.333
|13
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|10
|41/8
|K/BB
|46/8
|3
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 108 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Webb makes the start for the Giants, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-8 with a 3.68 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 134 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander threw 1 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.68), 19th in WHIP (1.124), and 24th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.