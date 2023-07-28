Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Giants - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (.158 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo is hitting .271 with 27 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 35 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 79th in slugging.
- Verdugo has had a hit in 60 of 89 games this season (67.4%), including multiple hits 30 times (33.7%).
- He has gone deep in 7.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 89), and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28 games this season (31.5%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (9.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 45 games this season (50.6%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|41
|.311
|AVG
|.224
|.384
|OBP
|.297
|.508
|SLG
|.333
|26
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|17
|29/19
|K/BB
|28/16
|2
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 108 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Webb gets the start for the Giants, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-8 with a 3.68 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 134 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 1 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing six earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.68), 19th in WHIP (1.124), and 24th in K/9 (9.1) among pitchers who qualify.
