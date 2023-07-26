Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Braves - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas and his 1.000 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is batting .246 with 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 46 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 98th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.
- Casas is batting .438 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Casas has reached base via a hit in 48 games this year (of 87 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- Looking at the 87 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 13 of them (14.9%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Casas has driven in a run in 25 games this season (28.7%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (12.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 37 games this season (42.5%), including seven multi-run games (8.0%).
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|44
|.259
|AVG
|.234
|.384
|OBP
|.319
|.437
|SLG
|.483
|14
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|10
|17
|RBI
|20
|39/28
|K/BB
|45/18
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.1 per game).
- Strider makes the start for the Braves, his 21st of the season. He is 11-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 189 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.86), 13th in WHIP (1.089), and first in K/9 (14.6) among qualifying pitchers.
