When the Atlanta Braves (64-35) match up with the Boston Red Sox (54-47) at Fenway Park on Wednesday, July 26 at 7:10 PM ET, Spencer Strider will be looking for his 200th strikeout of the season (he currently has 189).

The Braves have been listed as -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Red Sox (+135). The contest's total has been set at 10 runs.

Red Sox vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (11-3, 3.86 ERA) vs Brayan Bello - BOS (7-6, 3.60 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Red Sox's matchup versus the Braves but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Red Sox (+135) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Red Sox to beat the Braves with those odds, and the Red Sox emerge with the victory, you'd get back $23.50.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Rafael Devers get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 86 games this season and won 56 (65.1%) of those contests.

The Braves have gone 36-13 (winning 73.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 61.5% chance to win.

The Braves have a 4-6 record from the 10 games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 52 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (51.9%) in those contests.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious five times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Red Sox have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+155) Jarren Duran - 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+240) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Yu Chang 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+310)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6000 18th 5th Win AL East +5000 - 5th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.