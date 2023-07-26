Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will take on the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park.

The favored Braves have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +135.

Red Sox vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Moneyline: Braves -165
Underdog Moneyline: Red Sox +135

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 games, the Red Sox have been favored twice and won each contest.

When it comes to the over/under, the Red Sox and their foes are 5-5-0 in their last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have come away with 27 wins in the 52 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Boston has entered eight games this season as the underdog by +135 or more and is 5-3 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Boston and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 51 of its 99 opportunities.

The Red Sox are 3-6-0 against the spread in their nine games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-23 25-24 21-15 33-31 37-35 17-11

