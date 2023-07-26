The New England Patriots at the moment have +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New England Betting Insights

New England put together a 7-8-1 record against the spread last season.

The Patriots and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

New England put up 314.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 26th in the . On the other side of the ball, it ranked eighth, surrendering 322 yards per contest.

The Patriots went 4-4 at home last season and 4-5 away from home.

When underdogs, New England had only one win (1-7) versus its 7-1 record when favored.

In the AFC East the Patriots were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.

Patriots Impact Players

Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In the passing game, Stevenson scored one touchdown, with 69 receptions for 421 yards.

In 14 games, Mac Jones threw for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

In addition, Jones ran for 102 yards and one TD.

In the passing game, DeVante Parker scored three TDs, catching 31 balls for 539 yards (41.5 per game).

In 17 games last year, Matthew Judon delivered 15.5 sacks to go with 14.0 TFL and 59 tackles.

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles - +700 2 September 17 Dolphins - +2000 3 September 24 @ Jets - +1600 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1600 5 October 8 Saints - +4000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 Bills - +800 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +2000 9 November 5 Commanders - +8000 10 November 12 Colts - +10000 12 November 26 @ Giants - +6600 13 December 3 Chargers - +2800 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +5000 15 December 18 Chiefs - +600 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +5000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +800 18 January 7 Jets - +1600

