The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner and his .622 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is batting .286 with 23 doubles, 16 home runs and 38 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 17th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

In 70 of 97 games this year (72.2%) Turner has had a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (33.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.5% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Turner has had at least one RBI in 43.3% of his games this year (42 of 97), with two or more RBI 15 times (15.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 51.5% of his games this year (50 of 97), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (12.4%) he has scored more than once.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 46 .307 AVG .262 .369 OBP .345 .470 SLG .488 19 XBH 20 7 HR 9 34 RBI 30 32/17 K/BB 34/21 1 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings