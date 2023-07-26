Connor Wong -- hitting .306 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, on July 26 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Discover More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .249 with 19 doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.

In 55.6% of his games this season (40 of 72), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (16.7%) he recorded at least two.

In five games this season, he has gone deep (6.9%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).

Wong has driven home a run in 15 games this season (20.8%), including more than one RBI in 9.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 41.7% of his games this year (30 of 72), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 35 .287 AVG .207 .343 OBP .267 .475 SLG .333 13 XBH 12 5 HR 1 13 RBI 10 41/8 K/BB 46/8 3 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings