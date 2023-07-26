Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Braves - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Alex Verdugo -- with an on-base percentage of .273 in his past 10 games, 75 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, on July 26 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Braves Player Props
|Red Sox vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Braves
|Red Sox vs Braves Odds
|Red Sox vs Braves Prediction
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo is hitting .274 with 27 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 35 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 36th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 40th and he is 70th in slugging.
- Verdugo has recorded a hit in 60 of 88 games this season (68.2%), including 30 multi-hit games (34.1%).
- Looking at the 88 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (8.0%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Verdugo has an RBI in 28 of 88 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 51.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (12.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|41
|.317
|AVG
|.224
|.392
|OBP
|.297
|.519
|SLG
|.333
|26
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|17
|27/19
|K/BB
|28/16
|2
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 105 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Strider (11-3) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.86 ERA in 116 2/3 innings pitched, with 189 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 3.86 ERA ranks 30th, 1.089 WHIP ranks 13th, and 14.6 K/9 ranks first.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.