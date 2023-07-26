Alex Verdugo -- with an on-base percentage of .273 in his past 10 games, 75 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, on July 26 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo is hitting .274 with 27 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 35 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 36th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 40th and he is 70th in slugging.

Verdugo has recorded a hit in 60 of 88 games this season (68.2%), including 30 multi-hit games (34.1%).

Looking at the 88 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (8.0%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Verdugo has an RBI in 28 of 88 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 51.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 41 .317 AVG .224 .392 OBP .297 .519 SLG .333 26 XBH 12 5 HR 2 22 RBI 17 27/19 K/BB 28/16 2 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings