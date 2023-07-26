After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Adam Duvall and the Boston Red Sox take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Spencer Strider) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks while batting .259.

Duvall has picked up a hit in 61.5% of his 39 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.5% of them.

He has hit a home run in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (six of 39), and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Duvall has had an RBI in 17 games this year (43.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (15.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 16 games this year (41.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 17 .295 AVG .213 .352 OBP .300 .526 SLG .492 11 XBH 9 3 HR 4 17 RBI 10 25/6 K/BB 23/6 1 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings