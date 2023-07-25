The Dallas Wings (13-9) look to continue a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Connecticut Sun (17-6) on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Sun vs. Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN3, BSSWX, and NBCS-BOS

Sun vs. Wings Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 84 Wings 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Wings

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-5.3) Computer Predicted Total: 162.8

Sun vs. Wings Spread & Total Insights

Connecticut has beaten the spread 12 times in 22 games.

There have been 13 Connecticut games (out of 22) that went over the total this season.

Sun Performance Insights

In 2023, the Sun are fifth in the league on offense (83.9 points scored per game) and second-best on defense (78.4 points conceded).

Connecticut collects 34 rebounds per game and give up 34.7 boards, ranking eighth and seventh, respectively, in the league.

In 2023, the Sun are second-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.5 per game) and best in turnovers forced (15.1).

Beyond the arc, the Sun are fifth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (7.2). They are third-best in 3-point percentage at 36.7%.

Defensively, the Sun are second-best in the league in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6.6. They are best in 3-point percentage conceded at 31.1%.

Connecticut attempts 28.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 71.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 23.6% of Connecticut's buckets are 3-pointers, and 76.4% are 2-pointers.

