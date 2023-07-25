Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Braves - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Mets.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers has 95 hits, which is best among Boston hitters this season, while batting .262 with 46 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 63rd in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.
- In 59 of 94 games this year (62.8%) Devers has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (31.9%).
- He has gone deep in 21.3% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 46.8% of his games this year, Devers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 42 of 94 games this season, and more than once 13 times.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|44
|.277
|AVG
|.246
|.352
|OBP
|.308
|.487
|SLG
|.563
|23
|XBH
|23
|9
|HR
|15
|37
|RBI
|37
|34/21
|K/BB
|47/13
|1
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- Morton gets the start for the Braves, his 20th of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.36 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old's 3.36 ERA ranks 17th, 1.368 WHIP ranks 51st, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 18th.
