The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner and his .649 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

TV Channel: NESN

Charlie Morton TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is hitting .286 with 23 doubles, 16 home runs and 36 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 32nd and he is 35th in slugging.

Turner has reached base via a hit in 69 games this season (of 96 played), and had multiple hits in 32 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 15 games this year (15.6%), homering in 3.9% of his plate appearances.

Turner has an RBI in 42 of 96 games this year, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 49 of 96 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 46 .307 AVG .262 .364 OBP .345 .472 SLG .488 19 XBH 20 7 HR 9 34 RBI 30 32/15 K/BB 34/21 1 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings