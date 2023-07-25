On Tuesday, Alex Verdugo (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

  • Verdugo is hitting .274 with 27 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 35 walks.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 72nd in the league in slugging.
  • Verdugo has picked up a hit in 68.2% of his 88 games this season, with more than one hit in 34.1% of them.
  • He has hit a home run in 8% of his games this season, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Verdugo has driven in a run in 28 games this season (31.8%), including eight games with more than one RBI (9.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored a run in 45 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 41
.317 AVG .224
.392 OBP .297
.519 SLG .333
26 XBH 12
5 HR 2
22 RBI 17
27/19 K/BB 28/16
2 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Morton makes the start for the Braves, his 20th of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.36 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • This season, the 39-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.36), 51st in WHIP (1.368), and 18th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.