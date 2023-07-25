On Tuesday, Alex Verdugo (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo is hitting .274 with 27 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 35 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 72nd in the league in slugging.

Verdugo has picked up a hit in 68.2% of his 88 games this season, with more than one hit in 34.1% of them.

He has hit a home run in 8% of his games this season, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Verdugo has driven in a run in 28 games this season (31.8%), including eight games with more than one RBI (9.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 45 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 41 .317 AVG .224 .392 OBP .297 .519 SLG .333 26 XBH 12 5 HR 2 22 RBI 17 27/19 K/BB 28/16 2 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings