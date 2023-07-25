Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Braves - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Alex Verdugo (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo is hitting .274 with 27 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 35 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 72nd in the league in slugging.
- Verdugo has picked up a hit in 68.2% of his 88 games this season, with more than one hit in 34.1% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 8% of his games this season, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Verdugo has driven in a run in 28 games this season (31.8%), including eight games with more than one RBI (9.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 45 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|41
|.317
|AVG
|.224
|.392
|OBP
|.297
|.519
|SLG
|.333
|26
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|17
|27/19
|K/BB
|28/16
|2
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- Morton makes the start for the Braves, his 20th of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.36 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.36), 51st in WHIP (1.368), and 18th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers.
