Yu Chang Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mets - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Yu Chang (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Boston Red Sox play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mets.
Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Yu Chang At The Plate
- Chang is hitting .167 with two doubles, five home runs and two walks.
- In nine of 24 games this year (37.5%) Chang has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (12.5%).
- In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (20.8%, and 6.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Chang has had an RBI in eight games this year (33.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (20.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in nine games this season (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|.171
|AVG
|.162
|.216
|OBP
|.184
|.457
|SLG
|.351
|4
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|4
|13/1
|K/BB
|10/1
|0
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.39 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (128 total, 1.3 per game).
- Carrasco makes the start for the Mets, his 14th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.35 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 36-year-old has put together a 5.35 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .259 to his opponents.
